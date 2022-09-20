Anguilla Financial Services Commission promotes three senior officers

Ms. Ojeda Vanterpool has been promoted to Head of AML/CFT Compliance and Enforcement effective 1 January 2022. She began her career at the Commission in February 2015 as Regulator I in the AML/CFT Department. She was subsequently promoted to Regulator II in January 2018. In her current role, she has responsibility for ensuring compliance of the Commission’s licensees and registrants with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendations and Anguilla’s AML/CFT legislation; coordinating and executing of AML/CFT onsite and offsite inspections; organizing the development of training of AML/CFT typologies and sector guidance for Financial Institutions, Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions and Non-Profit Organisations; investigating breaches of regulatory laws and other matters of enforcement; and providing legal support and advice on regulatory laws.