Anguilla is getting more nonstop flights from American Airlines

American Airlines is adding to the first-ever nonstop service from the United States to Anguilla.

Starting next month, the Miami-based route to the island will expand.

From Oct. 7, American will operate four weekly flights between Miami and Anguilla.

American Airlines will begin daily service to Anguilla on Nov. 3, with two flights on Saturdays.

On Dec. 18, American will operate two flights each day on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays along with daily service.

This opens up an island that was once one of the most sought-after vacation spots in the Caribbean, but among the most difficult to reach, to unprecedented air access, especially during the winter months.

A statement from the Anguilla Tourist Board said, “Buckle up for an easy Anguilla travel season.”.

Miami-Anguilla service continues to be operated by American Airlines on Embraer 175 aircraft.