Anguilla to deploy more police to address rise in gun violence

We are deeply concerned about the recent rise in gun violence on our beloved island. As the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF), our foremost duty is to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors. We understand that these incidents have caused alarm and anxiety, and we want to reassure you that we are taking decisive action.

𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨-𝐓𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐮𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬

The RAPF has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to gun crimes. We are committed to eradicating this threat from our community. To achieve this, we are calling out additional resources and deploying officers to work around the clock. You will notice an increased presence of police patrols, more traffic checks, and thorough vehicle inspections. These measures are designed to deter criminal activity and swiftly apprehend those responsible for these heinous acts.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

We ask our law-abiding citizens for their patience and cooperation as we implement these heightened security measures. Your understanding and support are crucial as we work tirelessly to restore peace and safety to our streets. We also urge you to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals who may be in possession of illegal arms or ammunition.

𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

www.gov.ai/911 The RAPF cannot combat this issue alone. We need the support of the entire community. If you have any information about persons involved in illegal activities or who may be in possession of firearms, please come forward. Your information can make a significant difference in our efforts to make Anguilla safe for everyone. You can contact us via our emergency hotline: 911 or our direct contact 1-264-497-2333/5333. If you have information that you wish to share anonymously, you can submit it via our confidential website:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Robert M. Clark has stated, “The safety of our citizens and visitors is our top priority. We will not tolerate any form of gun violence on our island. We are committed to deploying every available resource to combat this threat and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The Chief of Police and the Governor spoke to His Honour Mr Justice Moisie on Friday and committed to an urgent review of security measures which will be discussed with His Honour and court staff first thing on Monday morning. Together, with the community’s support, we will make Anguilla a safer place for all.”