Anguilla’s governor, COP, announces school Christmas Card contest

In keeping with the spirit of Christmas and to foster greater relations with our school children, Her Excellency the Governor Dileeni Daniel Selvaratnam and Commissioner of Police Mr David Lynch are seeking a design for their 2022 Christmas card.

This competition now in its second year is created for all primary school children in all grades. It is time to get creative and you could be one of our lucky winners!

Create a Christmas card (Front cover only) with a drawing or picture depicting Christmas, Anguilla, and the community. Your design should be no larger than an A4/letter size paper.

GUIDELINES:

a) The design must be an original one (Use your creativity)

b) The Design must be colourful and not too busy (Not too many ideas)

c) The depiction of Christmas, Anguilla, and the community must be clear and easily understood.