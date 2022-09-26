Vacancy At ECCAA- Apply Now
Monday, September 26

Anguilla’s police & customs receive training on anti-illicit marine trafficking

Photo - HM Governor's Office in Anguilla
Last week officers from the RAPF and Customs undertook further mentoring under the EU-funded Seaport Cooperation Project (SEACOP V).
The mentoring reinforced their capabilities to combat illicit maritime trafficking and associated criminal networks and to enhance international cooperation in tackling illicit maritime trafficking on the transatlantic cocaine route.
Sessions were delivered by experts from the Jamaican Defence Force Coastguard from the Caribbean Military Training Academy in Kingston.
