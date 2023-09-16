Annie Ambris, a resident of Fitz Hughes Village, North Leeward, St. Vincent, has attained membership in the esteemed group of those who have reached the age of one hundred years or more.

A centenarian refers to a someone who has attained the remarkable milestone of reaching the age of 100 years. The phrase is consistently linked with the concept of longevity.

In a social media post on Friday, Carlos James, the Member of Parliament representing the respective area, expressed his views.

“Today, we quietly celebrated the 100th birthday of this amazing North Leeward woman, our dear Annie Ambris of Fitz Hughes Village.

“Thanks to her family for allowing us to share this special day with Miss Annie. She is such an inspiration to everyone”.

According to James, the key factor contributing to her lifespan is callaloo soup.

According to the Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine at Boston University, individuals who reach the age of 100, known as centenarians, exhibit distinctive immune characteristics that contribute to their remarkable longevity.

The human body consists of an estimated 30 trillion cells, and the maintenance of our well-being relies on their effective communication and mutual assistance. Among these cells, the immune system assumes a particularly crucial function.

A reduction in the optimal functioning of the immune system is well recognized as a key aspect of the aging process.

Centenarians possess immune systems that have effectively adapted to a history of illness, enabling them to achieve remarkable longevity.