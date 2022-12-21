Another attempted robbery of yacht anchored in Cumberland Bay

A robbery attempt on a yacht anchored in Cumberland Bay, on the northwestern coast of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, failed.

The burglar boarded a catamaran on December 16 through an open pontoon escape hatch, according to the information obtained.

The unsuccessful thief exited the yacht through the escape hatch when the owners returned to their catamaran at 2100 HRS.

This is the third incident reported from Cumberland Bay this month.

A 15 HP Yamaha engine dinghy, cash, credit cards, passports, and other personal documents, a laptop, a navigation tablet, and an empty 20 liter jerrycan were stolen from a catamaran anchored in the bay on December 1.

Another yacht anchored in the bay was also robbed of cash, phones, chargers, and small electronics on December 1.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says steps are being taken to combat the rise in yacht-related crimes at mainland and Grenadine anchorages.

When addressing concerns about the economic impact on the tourism sector in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, December 13, Gonsalves confirmed the rise in yacht-related crimes.

According to the Prime Minister, the Coast Guard base at Bequia has been strengthened, and there has been an increase in police presence in areas where yachts dock, both on the mainland and in the Grenadines.