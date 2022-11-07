Antigua’s Director of Public Prosecutions charged with fraud

Anthony Armstrong, Antigua’s Director of Public Prosecutions, who is charged with fraud in relation to three land transactions, will learn on Thursday whether his passport will be returned.

Saturday, upon his arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport, the Jamaican attorney was arrested and later charged with conspiracy and fraudulent conversion.

His passport was seized, and he was released on bail of $500,000 USD.

Armstrong allegedly represented the complainant, who was the seller, in the sale of three properties in Jamaica eighteen years ago.

Armstrong was reported to the General Legal Council (GLC) by the complainant in the matter.

In February, the Disciplinary Committee of the GLC found Armstrong guilty of professional misconduct for signing a document for an absent client.

Hugh Wildman, who expressed shock at his client’s arrest when the matter was brought up in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Monday morning, stated that there was no basis for Armstrong to be charged.

He stated that the GLC found him not guilty of the charges and that the complainant is a self-admitted criminal and drug dealer who is attempting to tarnish his client’s reputation.

Wildman also requested the return of his client’s passport.

However, the investigating officer in the case objected to Armstrong’s passport being returned.

She told the court that the police requested an interview with Armstrong in August, but he refused.

However, Wildman attempted to refute the investigator’s claim.

He stated that his client returned to assist with the investigation and believed he was going to be questioned, but was instead arrested and charged.

Additionally, Wildman denied that his client had declined to attend the interview.

Parish Judge Venise Blackstock Murray requested that the passport request be heard on Thursday, when she will render a decision.

Source : Jamaica Gleaner