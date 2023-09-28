3rd ECCB International Netball Series Set For Antigua

Antigua To Hosts ECCB International Netball Series

The 3rd ECCB International Netball Series will be held in Antigua and Barbuda from 29 September to 7 October. Nine netball teams from across the region will compete for the Gloria Ballantyne Championship Trophy.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will host the Series in collaboration with the Caribbean Netball Association and the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association. Teams from seven of the eight ECCB member countries will participate.

The championship trophy is named in honour of the late Gloria Ballantyne of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who was influential in regional netball for several decades.

Which countries will participate in the 3rd ECCB International Netball Series?

Teams from seven of the eight ECCB member countries will participate in the 3rd ECCB International Netball Series. These countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Additionally, Barbados and the Cayman Islands will participate as guest teams.

What will the netballers participate in besides the competition?

In addition to the competition, the netballers will participate in a developmental session focused on Sports as an Outlet for Coping with Mental Health. The session will be conducted by School Counselor, Harriett Warner. The participants will also have the opportunity to engage in discussion with the netball officials about the future of the sport in the region.