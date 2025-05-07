Antigua: ABWU Calls for Increase in Minimum Wage to $13.50 per Hour

Antigua PM promises to increase minimum wage

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) is calling for an urgent increase in the national minimum wage. As the cost of living continues to soar, our most vulnerable workers including single mothers, youth, and low-income earners, are bearing the brunt of an economic crisis that has been made worse by government policy and neglect.

Grocery prices have skyrocketed, placing household necessities out of reach for many families. This burden has been compounded by the unconscionable 2% increase in the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST), a move that has further diminished the purchasing power of those already struggling to make ends meet.

What we are experiencing in this country is a savage economic assault on the poor and working-class people.

The ABWU is therefore calling for an urgent adjustment of the national minimum wage to no less than $13.50 per hour. This is not only fair — it is necessary for survival. More importantly, we must shift the national conversation from minimum wage to a living wage — an approach that shows more sensitivity to adjustments in the actual cost of living and aims to ensure our people can live with dignity.

It is time to stop treating wage earners as expendable. It is time for workers to stand up for economic justice. As we commemorate Labour Day 2025, let us demand real change for working people across Antigua and Barbuda.