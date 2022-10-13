Antigua Airways will make its inaugural flight to Lagos on October 31

The date for Antigua Airways’ debut flight between Antigua & Barbuda and Nigeria has been confirmed.

Antigua Airways stated on social media Tuesday, “First flight departing Lagos on the 31st of October 2022 confirmed; holiday package in Antigua with return on the 6th of November 2022.”

The airline will operate a single Boeing 767-300ER aircraft with 16 business class seats and 251 economy class seats from its hub at V.C Bird International Airport in St John’s, Antigua.

Antigua Airways will operate three weekly flights from Saint John’s to Lagos, Accra, Ghana, and Toronto, Canada.

The price of tickets and flight schedules have not been disclosed, but the airline has encouraged passengers to contact them about Antigua package deals.