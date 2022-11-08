Antigua and Barbuda now in the process of identifying new DPP

Anthony Armstrong, the country’s current director of public prosecutions (DPP), was detained in Jamaica over the weekend and charged with three counts of fraudulent conversion and conspiracy to commit fraud. As a result, ANTIGUA is in the process of identifying a new DPP.

The allegations stem from a decision by the General Legal Council (GLC) earlier this year that found Armstrong guilty of professional misconduct.

The GLC determined that Jamaican attorney Armstrong signed paperwork as a witness on behalf of a client who was not physically present. The records pertained to the sale of three Jamaican houses over two decades ago.

Armstrong was granted bond in the amount of $500,000 and appeared in court for the first time on Monday.

His passport was taken from him.

Armstrong’s attorney, Hugh Wildman, told the Jamaica Observer on Monday that the court has provided no evidence to support the charges against his client. Since the charges were ultimately dropped, he was unable to comprehend the purpose for the arrest.

“Thursday will mark the return of the case to court for mention. On Monday, we sought to retrieve his passport. I do not comprehend why the dude was even charged. They are attempting to discredit Mr. Armstrong “Wildman remarked.

Antigua’s government, according to journalist Elesha George, has chosen to remain silent on the topic.

“People already lack confidence in the courts. Lawyers believe that this will erode the public’s faith in the courts because the government is remaining silent and we do not know what is happening “George stated.

“Everyone is simply waiting to learn what will transpire. They have already begun the installation of a new DPP. One will hopefully be installed by tomorrow “George added.

Source : Jamaica Observer