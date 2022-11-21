Antigua & Barbuda raises minimum wage to EC$9

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has announced its intention to raise the minimum wage to EC$9.

“The change in the minimum wage level does not affect the majority of system workers. “We are referring to those workers who are not represented by unions; they lack collective bargaining power, and so the floor has been raised to ensure that they are at least able to maintain parity with the cost of living increases,” Information Minister Melford Nicholas said Thursday during the post-cabinet press briefing.

Others have criticized the “minor” increase, stating that it should have been increased to at least $10.

“Try $15 – prices are rising and it is becoming more difficult to survive in this country; $9 is bare subsistence! They can do better, especially since they took the time to organise themselves when they believed they deserved a significant pay raise.” Someone posted online.

According to Minister Nicholas, however, EC$9 was the most appropriate exchange rate for a variety of reasons.

He stated that a balance must be struck to prevent further inflationary increases.

Nicholas explained that there was a need to strike a balance in this regard.

Source : Antigua Observer