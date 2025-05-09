Antigua Becomes Shareholder Country of CAF

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has officially completed the process to become the newest shareholder country of CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean. On May 2, 2025, Antigua and Barbuda finalized its status as a “Series C Shareholder,” unlocking access to agile, flexible, and innovative financing to support sustainable and inclusive national development initiatives.

To commemorate this milestone, the national flag of Antigua and Barbuda was raised at CAF’s headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, in a symbolic ceremony that marked the country’s formal entry into the CAF family as its 23rd shareholder. With this membership finalized, CAF’s presence in the Caribbean region continues to expand, demonstrating its commitment to supporting the development priorities of Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Like many SIDS, Antigua and Barbuda is on the front lines of the climate crisis, vulnerable to intensifying hurricanes, rising sea levels, and resource scarcity, which pose serious threats to its people, economy, and infrastructure.

CAF’s Executive President, Sergio Díaz-Granados, welcomed the incorporation of Antigua and Barbuda.

“This represents a significant milestone in our deepening partnership with the Caribbean. Seeing the Antigua and Barbuda’s flag raised at our headquarters represents our enduring commitment to the country and the region. Antigua and Barbuda brings bold leadership to the regional development agenda as a strong advocate on behalf of SIDS. CAF stands ready to work with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to deliver on its vision for a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.”

In November 2024, another CARICOM country, The Bahamas, officially became a shareholder of CAF, while other countries are at advanced stages of the incorporation process.