Antigua: Business and residential water rates to increase this year

Antiguans to pay more for potable water

Commercial water costs will rise on March 1 after the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) issued new tariffs.

Standard commercial general consumer, cruise port, and bulk water rates are $50 per 1,000 gallons.

Commercial general consumers, bulk water sales, and cruise ports will shortly experience $10 and $25 tariff increases, respectively.

Public Utilities Minister Melford Nicholas said Wednesday that the government must lower the production cost-revenue gap to fulfil water demand.

“When we launched the second plant at Fort James, I suggested we would have to close this gap in the new year.

“The Cabinet gave its consent and I certainly did ask the management team to move towards a change in commercial water prices,” he said.

A representative for APUA told Observer yesterday that residential rates will rise before the end of the year.

Nicholas said the additional money will assist repay Caribbean Union Bank’s $12-$14 million loan for water production facilities.

Because we know we can recover the money that will produce more water due to the pending rate changes, we can service that loan from internal resources.

“The consolidated loan from ACB and its partners will help us improve metering systems,” the minister said.

He assured the public that Antigua’s reverse osmosis plants will provide more regular water access.

Minister Nicholas continued to urge the people to contact APUA if they had water supply issues.

Source : Antigua Observer