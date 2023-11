A 37-year-old Canadian mother drowned this morning at Antigua’s Devil’s Bridge, and her five-year-old daughter is lost at sea.

The event occurred shortly before 7 a.m., according to accounts.

The investigation into how the mother and infant ended out in the sea is still ongoing.

According to reports, the woman’s 38-year-old Canadian husband required cardiac resuscitation at the site after becoming distressed while attempting to save his wife and daughter.