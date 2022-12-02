Antigua considers criminalising gangs to eliminate school violence

Antigua looks at criminalising gangs to rid schools of violence

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ministry of Social Transformation has submitted six proposals to the government for consideration in an effort to eradicate gang activity and violence from the nation’s schools.

Ministers of the government examined the proposals during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

A note from the cabinet outlined the six proposals:

Developing legislation that makes gang membership and activity illegal.

Alcohol, marijuana, and non-prescription drugs are monitored for abuse by students.

Training to strengthen community and civil society groups.

Provide assistance for children in conflict with the law, including the Boys Training School and a comparable home for troubled girls.

boosting the number of probation and truancy officers

Developing a national public relations programme to promote acceptable youth behaviour.

Cabinet members agreed to consult with a former soldier of the Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force who has experience administering a boys training programme in order to develop a similar programme for the state.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas stated that the legislative arsenal required to combat juvenile crime is unlikely to be debated in Parliament before the constitutionally mandated March general election.

Nicholas stated that the government would use all available resources to ensure the safety of all students in schools.

“There are a number of areas in which we must utilise the existing social services in the Ministry of Social Transformation, based on what the Ministry of Education and law enforcement are doing,” he explained.