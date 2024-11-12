Antigua PM Rejects Sandals Proposal for Luxury Vehicle Imports

Antigua govt Denies Sandals’ Request to Import Private Vehicles For Guests

Antigua’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne disclosed that the government has rejected a proposal from Sandals Resorts International to bring in its own luxury vehicles for transporting guests.

The hotel chain sought concessions on the imports, but the Cabinet refused.

He stated to Pointe FM that the resort chain’s approach was “greedy,” characterising the request as an effort to monopolise profits within Antigua’s tourism industry to the detriment of local businesses.

“They desire it all,” Browne stated. Is there any available space at the airport for the taxi drivers? Consequently, their goal is to obtain all the advantages. The Prime Minister stated that the government declined Sandals’ request in order to safeguard the livelihoods of local taxi drivers, who depend significantly on offering airport transfers to tourists.

Browne indicated that this request from Sandals is indicative of a wider trend of practices that favour corporate profit at the expense of local economic involvement.

He has previously accused the company of treating Antigua as a “plantation” with “colonial” practices, stressing that Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism economy must stay inclusive and advantageous to the broader community.

The Prime Minister indicated that the government would not acquiesce to Sandals’ request or permit practices that might jeopardise local businesses.