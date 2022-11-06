Antigua DPP Anthony Armstrong arrested in Jamaica, Reports Say

Anthony Armstrong, the director of public prosecution of Antigua, was reportedly detained in his native Jamaica.

Real News Antigua reports that Ministry of Legal Affairs and Police Force sources have confirmed that Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Armstrong was detained and charged with three counts of fraudulent conversion and conspiracy to commit fraud. He is being detained in his native Jamaica.

According to the publication, Armstrong apparently travelled to Jamaica today, November 6th.

Armstrong will appear in court on Monday, per the report by Real News Antigua.

According to reports, a warrant was issued for Armstrong by Jamaican officials last Thursday.

The issue originates from a criminal inquiry still proceeding in Jamaica, where Armstrong was found guilty of professional misconduct by Jamaica’s Disciplinary Committee, the General Legal Council (GLC) (GLC).

The GLC determined that the Jamaican-born DPP violated the laws of his country by signing a paper as a witness for a client who was not physically present.

The council criticised the attorney’s acts as “very irresponsible” and as having the potential to damage the legal profession.

Having spent three months on “special leave” earlier in the month of May, the DPP resumed his duties on May 8 in Antigua.