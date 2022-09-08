Antigua government condemns Rastafarian discrimination in schools

Antigua and Barbuda’s government has condemned schools that discriminate against Rastafarians and students who wear their natural hair in locks.

According to the government statement (Wednesday, September 9): “The Constitution of Antigua and Barbuda protects freedom of religion, freedom of association, and the right to hold different beliefs from the majority.”

Natural hairstyles on students’ heads may be “couched in language concerning school deportment,” however, the Cabinet sees this as a way to discriminate against Rastafarian children.

Rastafarians were excluded from schools in Antigua and Barbuda nearly 50 years ago, according to the release.

According to the government’s policy, schools are not to discriminate against members of the Rastafarian community or those who wear their hair in the same way.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Parliament will be induced to change policy if necessary.