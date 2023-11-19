Antigua Govt announces Sales Tax Reduction for Christmas

Antigua announces sales tax reduction weekends in time for Christmas

The Antigua and Barbuda Government has announced its annual reduction of the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST) in time for the Christmas season.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne issued the following statement over the weekend:

“Following a round robin of his Cabinet members and officials of the Ministry of Finance, they have set December 15 to 17 and 22 as ABST reduction weekend and day from 15 per cent to 5 per cent.”

According to the statement, the sales tax cut is intended to boost the economy over the holiday season.