Antigua Judge Sentences Father to 22 Years for Rape of Daughter

A judge in Antigua has imposed a sentence of over 20 years in prison on a man for the rape and impregnation of his 15-year-old daughter at the time of the crime.

A 51-year-old man entered a guilty plea in April for four counts of incest that occurred between 2014 and 2015.

He will serve 11 years and 4 months for each count, with two of the sentences running one after the other. The total sentence amounts to 22 years and 8 months, as delivered by Justice Ann Marie Smith.

The victim stated that the sexual abuse began when she was approximately 9 years old. She has reached the age of 27.

The duration the man has already spent in remand custody will be subtracted from his prison sentence.

In order to safeguard the victim’s identity, the man’s name remains undisclosed.