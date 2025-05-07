Antigua PM responds to Gonsalves unfortunate comments on CBI

PM Browne responds to SVG PM over CIP comments

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has defended Antigua and Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) against criticism from St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

Browne expressed shock at Gonsalves’ characterization of regional CIP programmes as corrupt and poorly managed, calling his fellow regional leader’s statement “unfortunate” and “irresponsible.”

He emphasized that Antigua and Barbuda has not processed any single application without appropriate due diligence, including review by international due diligence agencies, regional institutions, and global organizations like Interpol.

Gonsalves’ public criticism of Caribbean CIP programmes on April 15 highlighted the sale of passports as an “existential threat” to the region’s democratic systems and alleged widespread corruption within programme administration.

Browne argued that accusations of corruption within the program could not apply to Antigua, as the country runs a legitimate investment immigration programme similar to the EB-5, Canada, and European Union programs.

Browne also questioned Gonsalves’ warning about potential visa restrictions against CIP countries, suggesting that St Vincent and the Grenadines could face similar consequences regardless of its participation in such programmes.

He questioned why St Vincent and the Grenadines would continue to have visa-free access to the European Union if the European Union revoked the visa-free access of CIP OECS countries.

Browne noted that Caribbean nations have recently established a regional regulatory body to strengthen oversight of their CIP programmes, implementing recommendations from the United States, European Union, and Britain.