Antigua PM warns: U.S. tariffs could inflate Caribbean food prices

Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne has voiced his concerns regarding the tariffs imposed by the United States on China, Mexico, and Canada, cautioning that these trade policies may lead to inflationary effects for Antigua and Barbuda, as well as the broader Caribbean region. During a discussion on Pointe FM, Browne highlighted the Caribbean region’s significant reliance on imports, especially from the United States.

He clarified that any rise in costs resulting from tariffs on significant trading partners of the U.S. could eventually result in elevated prices for goods in CARICOM countries.

“A considerable amount of what we consume in the Caribbean comes from imports from the United States,” Browne stated. “The imposition of tariffs on significant global suppliers such as China, Mexico, and Canada leads to higher production costs, which are ultimately transferred to consumers, including those of us in the Caribbean.”

Browne emphasised the wider economic dangers linked to escalating inflation, such as a possible reduction in consumer purchasing power, economic volatility, and heightened living expenses. He also cautioned that if trade tensions increase, the Caribbean might experience supply chain disruptions, leading to higher costs and challenges in acquiring essential goods.

The Prime Minister emphasised that small island nations such as Antigua and Barbuda face significant vulnerability to external economic shocks, given their limited domestic production capacity to counteract increasing import costs. He emphasised the importance for CARICOM countries to broaden their trading relationships beyond conventional partners and investigate alternative supply chains, including those in South America.

“It is essential that we implement proactive measures to mitigate our economic vulnerability,” Browne stated. “Enhancing trade relationships with South America and broadening our import sources will help reduce certain risks associated with global trade disputes.”

Browne highlighted that trade wars frequently result in retaliatory tariffs, which can exacerbate tensions in international markets and generate uncertainty. He urged regional policymakers to carefully observe the situation and formulate strategies to safeguard Caribbean economies against external economic shocks.

As global trade dynamics continue to evolve, Browne’s warning highlights the pressing necessity for small island states to implement strategies that bolster economic resilience. Caribbean nations can effectively navigate the challenges posed by shifting U.S. trade policies by reducing reliance on a single market and cultivating new trade partnerships.