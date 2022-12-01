Antigua public servants to receive Christmas salary on December 16

Public servants, pensioners, and recipients of social security will get this month’s wage and benefits on December 16, just in time for the holiday celebrations.

The decision to make the early payment was made during yesterday’s cabinet meeting.

A date for the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax exemption will soon be announced.

Meanwhile, the government and labour organisations continue to negotiate new rates and pay for public officials.

Minister of Information Melford Nicholas announced that the state intends to provide a “goodwill” payment to public personnel by December 31.

The amount will be equal to fifty percent of their current salary/wages and will be included in the back pay they will get once talks are finalised.

The last wage and pay boost occurred in 2018 when public officials received a five percent interim compensation hike.

The government hopes to conclude negotiations by December’s conclusion.

