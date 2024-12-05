Antigua: Public Servants to Receive Extra Salary this December

Public servants will receive their additional salary in December 2024, according to Antigua’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Browne announced this during his ongoing budget presentation.

“I wish to reaffirm our government’s commitment to public servants,” Browne said, noting that the date for the extra salary will now be paid in December, the original date, and not January 2024 as previously announced.

Late 2023 saw the conclusion of salary increase negotiations, and January 2024 saw the implementation of the increase.

“We must now generate the resources to pay the retroactive amounts due to public servants in the shortest possible time,” Browne, who is also finance minister, said.

In 2022, we made a contribution to retroactive pay for eligible public servants, and we plan to make a second contribution in the form of one month’s gross basic pay.

“Initially, I had stated that we might not pay this additional salary before January next year, but I am pleased to announce that we will make sure to pay this salary before the end of December,” Browne said.