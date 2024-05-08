Antigua Rocked by 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 rocked Antigua and Barbuda and neighbouring islands on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries as a result.

“Just experienced a strong earthquake, felt across Antigua and Barbuda. Everything seems to be okay,” one person posted on social media.

The Trinidad-vbased Seismic Research centre (SRC) at the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), said that the quake occurred at 10.43 am (local ime) and was located Latitude: 16.85N, Longitude: 61.55W at a depth of 10 km

It said that the quake was felt 44 kilometers (km) south east of the capital St. John’s, as well as 66 km north of Point-à-Pitre, the caital of the French island of Guadeloupe, and 73 KM east of Brades in Montserrat.

On Tuesday, a quake measuring 3.9 rattled St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and St. Lucia.