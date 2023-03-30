Antigua seeks to pay EC $10-M in severance to former LIAT employees

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has reportedly proposed giving a 32% severance payment to former LIAT employees.

In a note from yesterday’s cabinet meeting, it was stated: “The Government of Antigua and Barbuda owned a 32% stake in LIAT (1974 Ltd) and could not reasonably be expected to shoulder a larger portion of the burden than it may be legally obligated to contribute, had the airline owned sufficient assets to meet its debt obligations.”

The government estimates that the severance payout will cost $10 million EC.

Antigua and Barbuda first provided workers with a severance package consisting of land, bonds, and the chance to attend the University of the West Indies, Five Islands campus to acquire new skills.

The latest offer follows the decision by the Barbadian government to compensate 89 nationals who were employed by the defunct LIAT (1974) Ltd.

In January, the government of Saint Lucia also compensated former LIAT employees with bond certificates.