Tornado Watch Prompts Safety Preparations in Antigua

Tornado Watch Issued for Antigua and Barbuda

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued a tornado watch effective until 3:00 PM today, October 6, 2024. Unstable weather conditions may lead to tornado development in or near the watch area. Officials warn of medium risk to life and property.

Potential impacts include injuries, property damage, and disruption to essential services. Residents are advised to review safety protocols and prepare to seek shelter if conditions worsen.

Forecaster Dale Destin urges the public to monitor updates via official channels, including antiguamet.com, social media, and local radio/TV stations.