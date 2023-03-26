Antigua: Woman says man is father and grandfather of her Baby

The following article contains information of a sensitive nature.

A man who allegedly impregnated his daughter when she was just 15 years old has told the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda that he did not commit incest.

According to reports, a man was having sex with his daughter since she was nine years of age and six years later, she became pregnant and delivered the baby nine months later.

It is said that the young girl took the man to court for child support and it was discovered that the child’s father is also the grandfather.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged with five counts of incest but when arraigned before Justice Ann-Marie Smith on Friday he pleaded “not guilty.”

As a result, the middle-aged man is set to stand trial on May 2.

Source : Loop News