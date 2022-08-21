Antiguan law enforcement officials raid super yacht – Alfa Nero

Security officials in Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday conducted an operation to search the multi-million dollar Super Yacht Alfa Nero that has been anchored in Falmouth Harbour here since the start of the year.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Affairs Minister E.P. “Chet” Greene said the operation was led by officers of ONDCP and supported by a multi-agency task force comprising, the Police, the Defence Force and Customs.

The Yacht, and its Russian owner, Andrey Guevara, are on sanctions list issued by the US, the UK and the European Union.

It’s reported that in March of this year, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda advised all local companies not to transact any business with any persons, companies, or other entities, which appear on these sanctions’ lists.

Consequently, the Alfa Nero, was not provided with any fuel, except emergency supplies to keep it secure – both for the vessel’s sake, and for the safety of Falmouth Harbour – based on this, the yacht was not allowed to leave the country.

According to Greene, on August 12, “pursuant to a request under our Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), the Government of the United States sought the help of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, to conduct a search of the vessel and to interview its crew.”

Earlier this week, after the Attorney-General and the Director of Public Prosecution, had completed reviews of the MLAT request and after further consultations with the US authorities, the DPP Anthony Armstrong, made an application to the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda, which then issued an order to board the Alfa Nero and to search and seize relevant material and to question the crew.

Armstrong met all the heads of the law enforcement agencies, prior to Saturday’s operation, emphasizing that it was entirely under local control, although a request from the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to observe the operations, had been granted.

At the outset of the sanctions issued against named Russian persons, companies and property, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda announced that it joins the international community in ensuring that sanctions are respected in our jurisdiction.

“Additionally, responding to requests from countries, such as the US, with which we have binding Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties, is a legal obligation which must be upheld.”

In outlining the details – the Government of Antigua and Barbuda said hat two other vessels, the Garcon and Halo, appeared on no sanctions list, and none of the US, European Union or the United Kingdom made any request under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties, regarding these two vessels.

Therefore, those vessels departed Antigua and Barbuda on July 22nd.

Greene said that further information, regarding the operation connected to Alfa Nero, will be released, as appropriate, and consistent with maintaining the confidentiality of the investigation.