Beloved Antiguan Pilot Needs Help for Life-Saving Heart Surgery

Universally loved as the easygoing and always-friendly husband of Martha, Tony Gilkes needs our help. Blessed with a warm laugh and his soothing Bajan accent, Tony is always there to spread good cheer, take photos, tour friends on his boat, and help with charitable causes throughout Antigua.

A lifelong commercial pilot and then Chief Pilot for LIAT Airlines, Tony was probably your pilot if you ever flew from Antigua to another island. Unfortunately, with LIAT’s demise, Tony lost his retirement medical coverage. A pre-existing heart condition has prevented him from obtaining independent medical coverage.

Over the past few months, Tony has had a series of heart-related close-calls and following extensive testing, doctors have determined he will need open heart surgery to address his medical issues. After careful research of comparative costs for value in several countries, Tony will be traveling to the Cleveland Clinic in London this week for aortic valve replacement surgery. Antiguan friends in London are generously providing housing for Martha and Tony following the surgery.

The time has come for all of us, their friends, to rally for Tony and Martha and help them to cover the unexpected expenses of surgery, estimated at GBP £60,000 ($75,000 USD).

To friends all over the island and beyond, we ask that you kindly support this bright and wonderful man with any gift you can. Go Fund Me