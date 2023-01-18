Antiguans Vote today in one of the most hotly contested General Elections

Antigua and Barbuda Election 2023

In one of the most hotly contested General Elections in the nation’s history, Antiguans are casting their votes today.

Election day voting began at 6 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m., Eastern Caribbean time.

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) and the United Progressive Party (UPP) are mounting a serious challenge to incumbent Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party’s bid for a third consecutive term.

In order to continue representing Barbuda in parliament, the Barbuda People’s Movement, or BPM, led by Trevor Walker, is running for re-election.

All election day workers have already been sworn in by the nation’s Electoral Commission, which declares that everything is set up for a smooth day of voting.

Today’s elections in the nation will be watched over by at least three election observation teams from the Organisation of American States, CARICOM, and the Commonwealth.

Meetings between the observer missions and various social and political organizations in the nation have taken place, including those of the political parties, the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda, and media professionals.