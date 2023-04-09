Antigua’s armed forces join the fight against crime in St. Lucia

Antigua and Barbuda has sent armed forces to Saint Lucia in response to the island’s recent crime outbreak.

Today, Saturday, April 8, the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force sent an eight-member continent to assist the Regional Security System (RSS) activities in Saint Lucia.

According to a communiqué from the Defence Force, the deployment is solely focused on assisting the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force in reaction to the current uptick in violence.

The eight-member squad flew on the ABDF’s ALPHA1, while a seven-member team from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda will deploy on the RSS Airwing.

This is the second RSS deployment, which will rotate the first deployed contingent, and it is expected to last three weeks.