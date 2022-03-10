Application open for the Japan Exchange and Teaching Programme 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade takes this opportunity to inform the general public that the application period for the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme 2022 is now open.

The JET Programme allows Vincentian nationals to teach English in Japan. Further, the programme provides an excellent platform for Vincentian nationals to gain international exposure and experience and develop a greater appreciation of cultural diversity in Asian countries.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines first participated in this programme in 2013. Since then, two additional Vincentian nationals successfully enrolled in the programme during the years of 2015 and 2018 respectively. Vincentian national, Ms. Radica Deane is currently enrolled on the programme.

The criteria for the ideal candidate include:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in English Language and/or Education;

TESOL (Teaching English as a Second Language) certification/training;

Japanese Language skill is highly desirable but not compulsory;

A valid driver’s licence;

Be in good health;

Teaching experience would be a valuable asset; and

The participant should be single or unaccompanied as there will only be accommodation for one person.

Persons who are interested in participating in this programme are asked to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (Bilateral Unit) at 784 4562067/4562060 or the Services Commissions Department at 4561690 for application forms and additional information. The deadline for application is March 25, 2022.