Applications for Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program now open

Competition: Open for the 2022-2023 academic year

Deadline: March 22, 2022

Who applies: Canadian post-secondary institutions

NOTE: Only Canadian institutions can submit applications on behalf of candidates. They may choose to set their own internal deadline to receive supporting documents.

Description: The Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program (ELAP) scholarships provide students from post-secondary institutions located in Latin America and the Caribbean with short-term exchange opportunities for study or research in Canadian post-secondary institutions, at the college, undergraduate and graduate levels.

Overview

In 2009, the Government of Canada announced the Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program (ELAP) to support the development of human capital and the next generation of leaders in the Americas while strengthening the linkages between post-secondary institutions in Canada and Latin America and the Caribbean.

The scholarships also advance Canada’s objectives for the Americas: democratic and accountable governance, human rights, the environment, diversity and Indigenous peoples.

The Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program (ELAP) scholarships are facilitated through institutional collaborations and student exchange agreements between post-secondary institutions in Canada and their partners in eligible countries/territories.

Roles and responsibilities

Canadian post-secondary institutions

Canadian institutions:

submit applications on behalf of eligible candidates;

promote this scholarship opportunity to their faculty and staff members, as well as to partner institutions from the eligible countries/territories;

rank applications based on the institution’s strategic priorities;

identify a single person responsible for the submission of applications;

sign a Contribution Agreement with DFATD and disburse scholarship funds to successful candidates; and

and disburse scholarship funds to successful candidates; and submit qualitative and quantitative reports during the scholarship period.

Scholarship candidates

Candidates interested in this scholarship program should:

make their interest known to their home institution;

find out if there is an existing institutional collaboration or exchange agreement between their home institution and a Canadian institution;

request information from their home institution about the application process and selection criteria specific to the Canadian partner institution: and

ensure they meet the eligibility requirements.

Post-secondary institutions from eligible countries/territories

Post-secondary institutions from eligible countries/territories should:

communicate with partner institutions in Canada to confirm or explore institutional collaborations and student exchange agreements;

promote this scholarship opportunity through their international offices;

identify candidates who meet the eligibility and admission requirements for the Canadian partner institution;

provide supporting documents for their candidates to the Canadian partner institution, which is responsible for submitting the scholarship applications; and

advise selected candidates to gain additional linguistic training and intercultural skills before their departure.

Successful applicants

Scholarship recipients agree to:

engage in full-time studies or research as defined by the Canadian institution;

arrive in Canada for the uptake of their award between August 1, 2022 but no later than February 1, 2023. Failure to arrive during this time may result in the cancellation of the scholarship.

abstain from clinical training or clinically-oriented research involving direct patient-care;

focus primarily on full-time studies or research during their stay in Canada; and

return to their home institutions after the scholarship period to complete their studies.

Additional information