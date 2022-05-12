Thursday, May 12

Applications for SVG gov’t tuition scholarships 2022/2023 now open

Applications are now invited from suitably qualified persons for Tuition Scholarships offered by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the 2022/2023 academic year.

CONDITIONS OF THE AWARD

  • Awards are available for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for studies primarily at institutions within the Caribbean.
  • Each scholarship covers the cost of tuition onlyfor one (1) academic year, and will carry a maximum value of EC $25,000.00. Medical programmes are granted a maximum value of EC $10,000.00.
  • New students must show proof of acceptance into a full-time programme.
  • Continuing students must provide evidence that they are in good academic standing.
  • Awards will be granted in accordance with National Priority Areas.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

  • Certified copy of birth certificate
  • Certified copies of academic certificates (certified by the Accreditation Department)
  • Copies of acceptance letters and/or most recent academic transcripts
  • Copy of Identification Card

To apply for the scholarship, please visit the following link , fill and submit the application; OR 

Collect and complete an application form, available at the Service Commissions Department.

The Deadline for the submission of the application is June 30, 2022.

