Applications for SVG gov’t tuition scholarships 2022/2023 now open

Applications are now invited from suitably qualified persons for Tuition Scholarships offered by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the 2022/2023 academic year.

CONDITIONS OF THE AWARD

Awards are available for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for studies primarily at institutions within the Caribbean.

Each scholarship covers the cost of tuition only for one (1) academic year, and will carry a maximum value of EC $25,000.00. Medical programmes are granted a maximum value of EC $10,000.00.

New students must show proof of acceptance into a full-time programme.

Continuing students must provide evidence that they are in good academic standing.

Awards will be granted in accordance with National Priority Areas.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

Certified copy of birth certificate

Certified copies of academic certificates (certified by the Accreditation Department)

Copies of acceptance letters and/or most recent academic transcripts

Copy of Identification Card

To apply for the scholarship, please visit the following link , fill and submit the application; OR

Collect and complete an application form, available at the Service Commissions Department.

The Deadline for the submission of the application is June 30, 2022.