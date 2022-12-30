Taiwan ICDF 2023 Scholarship applications open January 1 

2023 TaiwanICDF Higher Education Scholarship will be open for application from January 1 – March 15, 2023.
The Taiwan Technical Mission in SVG says persons are welcome to join the degree-programs in Taiwan.
The Program provides the recipients with full scholarship which covers:
Tuition
Accommodation
Airfare
Insurance
Monthly stipend
Any question, please contact us at: [email protected]
