Taiwan ICDF 2023 Scholarship applications open January 1 

Editorial Staff

2023 TaiwanICDF  Higher Education Scholarship will be open for application from January 1 – March 15, 2023.

The Taiwan Technical Mission in SVG says persons are welcome to join the degree-programs in Taiwan.

The Program provides the recipients with full scholarship which covers:

Tuition

Accommodation

Airfare

Insurance

Monthly stipend

Any question, please contact us at: [email protected]

