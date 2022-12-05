Application’s open for importers of refrigerant gases

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture would like to remind the public that ALL importers of refrigerant gases and any company or individuals wishing to become importers of refrigerant gases, used in the refrigeration and air conditioning servicing sector must be registered as an importer; and obtain a certificate of registration.

This is stipulated by the Montreal Protocol (control) Regulations, 2005. Also, an import license is required for each import of refrigerant gases in all categories.

Please be informed, that the application and registration period for the year 2023 commences on the 1st of December 2022 and through to the 31st of December 2022.

Imports from non-registered importers are prohibited. A person who contravenes is liable on summary conviction to a fine of Five Thousand Dollars ($5000.00), and any goods imported shall be liable to forfeiture in accordance with the regulations and may be seized and detained by the Comptroller, Customs and Excise Department.

Applications and registrations are conducted at the Sustainable Development Unit’s Office, currently located on the 2nd Floor of the Administrative (Financial) Complex.

For further information, contact the National Ozone Unit at 1-784-485-6992, Ext.3621/3619 or at [email protected].