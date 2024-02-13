OPEN CALL FOR APPLICATIONS – YOUR COMMONWEALTH CORRESPONDENT

The Your Commonwealth Correspondents Programme is a programme catered to aspiring youth leaders or talent writers who contribute their articles, photos, and videos to the Your Commonwealth website on a voluntary basis.

The Commonwealth Correspondents Programme is an unparalleled opportunity for young journalists in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to develop their skills, amplify their voices, and contribute to a global conversation. This initiative reflects a commitment to empowering the youth and nurturing the next generation of leaders and communicators.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, hereby announces the commencement of the Your Commonwealth Correspondent Programme for 2024, and is dedicated to sharing platforms that empower the youth to actively participate in global conversations.

Persons who are interested in participating in this programme are asked to contact the Service Commissions Department at (784) 456-1690 or visit the official website at yourcommonwealth.org for additional information.

Individuals can apply online at https://bit.ly/3SsVTo. The deadline for applications is February 29, 2024.

Source : MOFA