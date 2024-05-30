Apply for Jobs at Sandy Lane Yacht Club Canouan

Nestled in the heart of the Grenadines, lies Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Residences; a world-class marina with luxurious waterside dining and rejuvenating facilities. The Marina invites applications for the following roles:

General Positions

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Engineer

Maintenance Worker

Receptionist

Housekeeper

Houseman

Driver

Chef

Steward

Landscape Worker

General Worker

Food & Beverage Server

Bartender

Our ideal candidates should possess

At least two years’ experience in a similar position

A professional, positive and friendly demeanor

Demonstrated ability to interact with diverse guests and colleagues

A passion for excellence in service

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

A valid police clearance certificate

It is a requirement that the candidate must have a flexible working style as weekends, public holidays and the ability to work extended hours are required. To apply, please indicate the position that you are applying for in the subject line of your email and submit your resume to:

The Human Resources Manager

Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences

Email: [email protected]

To reach us on or before June 30, 2024.

We thank all applicants for their interest in joining our team, however only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interview.