Approaching Tropical wave will bring more rain to SVG

The atmosphere will remain unstable across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for the remainder of the weekend due to a tropical wave and its trailing instability.

Expect occasional moderate showers with isolated thunderstorms tonight. Winds may become gusty near showers. Instability will last into Sunday and showers are forecast to intensify as the day progresses into Monday.

By Monday night, another tropical wave (currently weak) will be approaching the islands and isolated showers are expected into Tuesday, however mid to upper levels are forecast to lend support and shower activity is likely to be enhanced as Tuesday progresses.

Winds will blow from the east northeast (ENE) to east (E) at approximately 25km/h-35 km/h allowing for breezy conditions from time to time.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 0.5m to 1.0m on the western coasts and peaking at 2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, slight haze intrusion will be across the region.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave just off the coast of West Africa has a low chance of cyclone formation within the next 5 days.