Monday, January 10
Updated:

Approved COVID -19 Testing Sites In SVG

Posted By St Vincent Times

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to remind the public that the following are the approved private sector testing sites in St Vincent and the Grenadines:

TesTing siTe TesT Offered
Arnos Vale Walk-in Clinic – Rapid Antigen
Dr Ackie
AEM Diagnostic Rapid Antigen
Palm Island Resort RT-PCR
Bequia Beach Hotel RT-PCR
Caribbean Reference Lab RT-PCR & Rapid
Antigen
Sigma Laboratories RT-PCR & Rapid
Antigen
Health Solutions Inc Rapid Antigen Test
Integrated Medical Clinic Rapid Antigen Test
Advance Health Rapid Antigen Test
Mandarin Hotel RT-PCR

Persons seeking COVID-19 testing for travel, employee testing and attending private events are asked to contact the private sites directly.

Share.