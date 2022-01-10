Approved COVID -19 Testing Sites In SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to remind the public that the following are the approved private sector testing sites in St Vincent and the Grenadines:
|TesTing siTe
|TesT Offered
|Arnos Vale Walk-in Clinic –
|Rapid Antigen
|Dr Ackie
|AEM Diagnostic
|Rapid Antigen
|Palm Island Resort
|RT-PCR
|Bequia Beach Hotel
|RT-PCR
|Caribbean Reference Lab
|RT-PCR & Rapid
|Antigen
|Sigma Laboratories
|RT-PCR & Rapid
|Antigen
|Health Solutions Inc
|Rapid Antigen Test
|Integrated Medical Clinic
|Rapid Antigen Test
|Advance Health
|Rapid Antigen Test
|Mandarin Hotel
|RT-PCR
Persons seeking COVID-19 testing for travel, employee testing and attending private events are asked to contact the private sites directly.