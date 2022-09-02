Approximately $200,000 to aid SVG’s fisherfolk allegedly now in question

It is alleged that approximately $200,000 of Government funds for the purchase of over 30 boat engines for fishermen, are now being questioned.

Allegations are that the funds were intended to be disbursed to several parties to purchase the engines, however, the Fisheries Division dispersed the funds to a local entity to purchase the engines some four to five months ago.

St Vincent Times understands that as of September 2, no engines have been received by any fisherman under the said programme.

The entity in question is alleged to be experiencing financial difficulties and is a close associate to an individual employed at the Fisheries Division, per the information obtained by the publication.

On Friday St Vincent Times sought clarification from the Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar as to the allegations.

“We had some supply chain issues. The programme is still on and I would be making announcements next week as it pertains to the programme”.

In relation to allegations of missing funds, the Minister said:

“There are no missing funds. The money was dispersed to a legitimate company”.