Approximately $500 million in marijuana discovered on farm in Guyana

Guyana: Close to 500 million in marijuana found at farm

Last Friday, hundreds of marijuana plants were discovered on a farm in Guyana as a result of a drug eradication operation at DeVeldt Savannah on the Berbice River.

One marijuana farm, two camps, and two drying places were discovered throughout the exercise.

The farm was around four acres in size and included over 20,000 cannabis plants ranging in height from six inches to two feet.

A 37-year-old Stewartville, West Coast Demerara and Wiruni Berbice River farmer was spotted tending to cannabis plants on his farm and was subsequently detained.

During a search of the first camp, a suspected 12-gauge shotgun with three live cartridges, a passport, an identification card, and a birth certificate for the arrested farmer were discovered.

The second camp was also searched, where a suspected 12-gauge shotgun and four live 12-gauge rounds were discovered.

Then, searches were done on the two drying locations, where about 800 pounds of dried cannabis were discovered. The cannabis plants are expected to weigh 400 pounds. The entire street value of the cannabis seized is $489,000,000.

The camp also contained a gasoline plough, other farming tools, and a spray can. The fire burned the plants, camps, and drying places, as well as the farming equipment and the spray can.

The farmer was escorted to the Central Police Station, where he was detained and the suspected rifles and ammo were deposited.