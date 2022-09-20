Arajet, Dominican Republic’s new flagship airline, takes off

Arajet, the Dominican Republic’s new low-fare airline, officially launched operations in the Caribbean skies, leading the rebirth of Dominican aviation with a powerful connecting hub in Santo Domingo.

Arajet will build a robust route network of 22 destinations in 12 countries in the upcoming months, proudly carrying the Dominican flag, and providing a customer-oriented service across the continent.

After two days of successful operations on September 15 and 16 with flights to Barranquilla and Cali in Colombia and to Aruba, Arajet marked its first official flight to San Salvador in El Salvador, in an event hosted by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, and Morena Valdez, Minister of Tourism of El Salvador.

Víctor Pacheco Méndez, CEO of Arajet, highlighted that the Low-Fare business model and designation as a national carrier for the Dominican Republic will attract more tourists, increase connectivity, and offer Dominicans the opportunity to travel at lower fares, aboard new aircraft with the highest standards of safety and distinctive warm Dominican customer service.

Arajet will continue expanding its operations later this month with the addition of routes to Saint Maarten in the Caribbean, Lima in Peru, Mexico City, Monterrey and Cancun in Mexico and Guatemala City in Guatemala.

In October, Arajet will add Curaçao, San José in Costa Rica, Quito and Guayaquil in Ecuador, Medellín and Bogotá in Colombia as well as destinations in North America.

In the next five years, Arajet plans to transport more than seven million passengers, generating more than 4,000 direct and close to 40,000 indirect jobs in the region.

Arajet enters the market as the newest Low-Cost Carrier in the region, strategically supported by experienced global aviation investors Bain Capital and Griffin Global Asset Management to consolidate as a world-class airline for the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean.

Book now and travel with low fares at:Arajet.com