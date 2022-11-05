Arajet expands to Latin America adding Quito & Guayaquil

Arajet expands across Latin America with routes to Ecuador

The Caribbean’s newest low-cost carrier, Arajet, has announced the addition of two new routes to Quito (UIO) and Guayaquil (GYE) from Las Americas International Airport (SDQ).

Since opening from its home base at Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Arajet’s network has expanded to 15 destinations in 10 countries, including these two new Ecuadorian cities.

Arajet’s new routes connecting Quito and Guayaquil with Santo Domingo are part of the airline’s network expansion as the new national carrier of the Dominican Republic, with the goal of offering Dominican travelers with more flight options, lower costs, and improved service.

“By offering cheaper tickets to the Dominican public, we are now able to develop and provide our guests with economical air travel. Their favorable response is accelerating Arajet’s expansion. We have pledged to revolutionize the skies of the region and want to ensure that we keep our word by offering the lowest fares. Arajet’s CEO and founder, Vctor Pacheco Méndez, stated that the company is on track to launch 19 flights connecting 11 countries in the Americas from its base in Santo Domingo by the end of 2022.

Arajet is making history by connecting Santo Domingo to Quito and Guayaquil for the first time with flights on Mondays, Fridays, and Thursdays and Saturdays, respectively.

Currently, Arajet provides nonstop service from Santo Domingo to:

Mexico, Mexico City, Monterrey, and Cancun

San Salvador, El Salvador

San Jose, Costa Rica

Guatemala City, Guatemala

Lima, Peru

Cali, Barranquilla and Cartagena in Colombia

In the Caribbean, Saint Marteen, Aruba, and Curacao are located.