Archery Association of SVG receives major equipment donations

Archery Association receives Equipment Donation

The Archery Association of St. Vincent & the Grenadines (AASVG) has continued to grow the sport of Archery in our country through 2024. As a testament to the development of our local archers, the national federation has recently been awarded two donations of Intermediate level competition gear to help our local archers prepare for international competition.

Four (4) high quality HOYT competition bow kits were donated to our federation by WORLD ARCHERY AMERICAS, which were distributed to our top archers to assist in their further development.

Additionally, Six (6) high quality SANLIDA competition bow kits were donated to our federation by WORLD ARCHERY, the international federation for the sport. These kits were awarded as part of their Equipment Assistance Program that helps smaller federations prepare archers for international competition.

As an Olympic sport, the goal of the AASVG is to develop local archers for international exposure as they prepare for the 2028 Olympic cycle. In 2025, the top archers from SVG will step into a high level national training program, and these equipment donations will play a huge part in ensuring their success. We are truly grateful for the generosity afforded to us by World Archery and World Archery Americas.