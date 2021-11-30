On Wednesday, December 1st, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) received 42000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the government of Argentina.

Argentine MFA Director of Caribbean Affairs and former ambassador to the OECS, Gustavo M. Pandiani, informed the press that, within this first vaccine donation, “St Vincent and the Grenadines 11000 doses, Saint Lucia 18000, Dominica 2000, and Grenada 11000”.

According to Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, “this collaboration is just a token of the historical friendship and positive relations between the Argentine Republic and the Caribbean region. We share the same democratic values, and my government truly appreciates the support we permanently receive from our partners”.

Argentina and the OECS signed a Bilateral Cooperation Agreement in 2013 and, since then, numerous technical cooperation projects in agriculture, public health and environment have been implemented in St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda and other member countries.

Finally, ambassador Pandiani added, “we want to recognise the coordination efforts made by OECS Director General Didacus Jules and director Carlene Radix”.