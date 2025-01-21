AIA Reopens After American Airlines Flight 909 Blows Tires

American Airlines Loud Explosion After Landing Argyle Airport SVG

AA Flight 909 Landing Gear Damage AIA, St Vincent

St. Vincent’s Argyle Airport has reopened after American Airlines flight 909 from Miami on Monday afternoon blew two of its main landing gear tires during a routine landing.

In a release late Monday night, the airport said it had “resumed operations.”

“American Airlines, Flight 909, with service from Miami International Airport to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD), experienced a mechanical issue upon landing at SVD. The aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding,” said American Airlines officials in a statement.

James Bacchus, a regular plane spotter, told St Vincent Times on Monday afternoon. “Shortly after landing, I heard a loud bang when it was passing the terminal building, and then I saw smoke coming from the landing gear area.”

The firefighters promptly attended to the aircraft, leading to the evacuation of its passengers. Currently, there are no documented instances of injury among passengers.

The aircraft employed for the route was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, a twin-jet configuration.

This marks the second occurrence that American Airlines has experienced at Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent. On June 5, 2021, an incident involving a “bird strike” led to the rejection of takeoff by the airline’s Boeing 737 Max 8.

This recent incident in St. Vincent is not the first time American Airlines has experienced problems with its tires blowing on a runway.

In July 2024, American Airlines Flight 590 was preparing for takeoff from Tampa International Airport bound for Phoenix, Arizona, when, as it was accelerating down the runway about to liftoff from the tarmac, a tire blew under the aircraft near the right wing, causing black smoke to billow from beneath it.

Investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the blown tires.